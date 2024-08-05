Russia expects $1.96 bln of additional oil and gas budget revenues in August

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Finance Ministry expects 166.72 bln rubles ($1.96 bln) of additional oil and gas revenues for the Russian budget in August, the ministry said in a statement.

"The expected volume of additional oil and gas revenues of the federal budget in August 2024 is forecast at 166.72 bln rubles," the Ministry said.Earlier, the Ministry reported that payments from the Russian budget to oil companies for the fuel damper in July amounted to 142.5 bln rubles ($1.67 bln).

News.Az