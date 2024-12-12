Russia expects trade turnover with China to reach $240 bln by year-end

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, announced that the trade turnover between Russia and China is expected to reach approximately $240 billion by the end of 2024.

"We [with President of China Xi Jinping] discussed the economy, said that despite the opposition against our countries from other countries with the unfriendly sentiment, the Anglo-Saxon world countries in the first instance, the trade turnover remains at a very high level," he noted, News.az reports, citing Russian media. "By the way, this is the direct response to the intrigues made by the countries attempting to impede our cooperation. Sanctions are being introduced, while the turnover, to all appearances, will be at the level of $240 bln at the turn of this year," Medvedev said.Such trade turnover indicators evidence that plans agreed by presidents of the two countries "will be performed," the official said. "It also means a different thing, that sanctions introduced against Russia or various tariff restrictions in effect against China do not operate in the way as our opponents want," Medvedev added.

