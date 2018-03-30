Yandex metrika counter

Russia expels diplomats from six countries

Russia is expelling diplomats from Italy, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland.

Russia is expelling two Italian diplomats as a tit-for-tat response to Rome’s expulsion of Russian diplomats, the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday, according to ITAR TASS.

According to the statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Italian embassy’s charge d'affaires earlier on Friday to announce the expulsion of two diplomatic workers who will have to leave Russia within a week.

Russia has also notified Finland of its decision to expel one diplomat from the Finnish embassy in Moscow, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said.

