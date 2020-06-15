Russia expels two Czech embassy employees in tit-for-tat diplomatic spat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two employees of the Czech Embassy in Moscow have been declared personae non-gratae as a tit-for-tat measure in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic, they must leave Russia by the end of June 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed in a message on the outcomes of the meeting with the Czech ambassador.

"In accordance with the principle of reciprocity and Article 9 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, two employees of the Czech Embassy in Moscow have been declared persona non grata," the ministry informed. "They are to leave the territory of the Russian Federation with their families by the end of the day on June 17."

(c) TASS

News.Az

