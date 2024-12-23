Russia experiences major YouTube blackout with access hitting record lows

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since mid-December, stricter restrictions have caused an unprecedented decline in YouTube access across Russia. In recent days, a sharp increase in complaints has highlighted this new wave of blockages. Reports from The Moscow Times indicate that numerous users nationwide are experiencing difficulties accessing the platform, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Additionally, data shows that Russian internet traffic has plummeted by 80%, dropping from 40 points over the summer to a mere 8.5 as of December.Mikhail Klimarev, Director of the Society to Protect the Internet, commented that such speed makes the platform virtually unusable: "We confirm: YouTube is effectively blocked in Russia."This isn't the first time Russian authorities have restricted access to YouTube, but this instance marks a significant step-up. Some users report inability to access the platform even via VPN services.The blockage intensification commenced around mid-December, with a surge in user complaints in recent days.Previously, the Kremlin had stated that the slowing YouTube's service in Russia isn’t a priority. Putin suggested that YouTube had slowed itself down in Russia.

News.Az