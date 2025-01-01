News.az
Tag:
Donbas
What Russia’s winter offensive really means
09 Feb 2026-12:14
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will under no circumstances hand over Donbas to Russia
25 Jan 2026-21:58
Putin signals possible territory swap in Ukraine deal
26 Dec 2025-12:07
Putin vows Ukraine goals met, expands “buffer zone”
17 Dec 2025-16:21
Ukraine rejects Russian-controlled Donbas after Berlin talks
16 Dec 2025-09:45
US views Zelenskyy referendum proposal as progress
13 Dec 2025-13:36
Zuma’s daughter quits parliament amid Russia claims
29 Nov 2025-09:50
Trump–Putin 28-point Ukraine peace proposal:
Read in full
23 Nov 2025-22:38
FT: Trump clashed with Zelensky in a heated exchange, demanding the handover of Donbas
20 Oct 2025-01:55
Zelenskyy: Russia bombs Donbas settlement, over 20 killed -
VIDEO
09 Sep 2025-14:05
