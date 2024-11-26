Russia fines Telegram for allowing access to banned content

Russia fines Telegram for allowing access to banned content

Russia has fined the messaging platform Telegram 7 million rubles (about $67,000) for permitting access to prohibited content.

A local court in Moscow imposed a fine on Telegram after finding it guilty of violating the country's laws by allowing access to some prohibited content, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Previously, several foreign social media platforms, including Apple, Google, TikTok, and Facebook, were fined for similar reasons.Earlier this month, a Russian court fined Apple after it refused to remove two podcasts.In 2021, Facebook was also fined $230,000 for failing to delete content deemed illegal by Moscow.

News.Az