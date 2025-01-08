+ ↺ − 16 px

Over 80,000 immigrants have been forcibly expelled from Russia in 2024 for violations of migration rules, , News.az reportsc iting TASS.

"By December 2024, more than 80,000 foreign citizens and stateless individuals had already been forcibly expelled from Russia following court rulings," the agency source stated.Over 44,200 foreign citizens and stateless persons were expelled from Russia to 60 countries throughout 2023. In 2022, a total of 26,600 foreign nationals and stateless persons were expelled to 47 states. Earlier, Russia's chief bailiff reported that about 200,000 immigrants were expelled from Russia from 2017 to 2022 for violations of migration and labor laws.

