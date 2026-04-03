Russia hits Dnipropetrovsk with missiles, drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched a wave of missile, drone, and artillery attacks across Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region overnight on April 3, damaging infrastructure in multiple communities, local officials said.

According to Oleksandr Hanzha, several districts came under fire nearly 30 times during the night, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The city of Pavlohrad was among the hardest hit, along with Verkhivtseve in the Kamianske district, where infrastructure damage was reported.

Strikes also affected the Nikopol district, where residential buildings, including five-story apartment blocks, were damaged.

Attacks were reported in multiple communities, including Marhanets, Pokrovsk, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka.

In the Kryvyi Rih region, the Zelenodolsk community was also targeted.

Despite the scale of the attacks, officials said there were no casualties reported from the latest strikes.

The Dnipropetrovsk region has faced frequent attacks in recent weeks.

Earlier strikes on Dnipro damaged residential buildings and injured civilians, including a child, highlighting the continued risks to populated areas.

Authorities continue to assess the damage as emergency services respond across affected areas, with concerns remaining high over continued attacks in the region.

News.Az