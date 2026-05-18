Kyiv claims Russia targeted Chinese merchant vessel in Ukrainian waters

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Kyiv claimed on Monday that Russian troops attacked a Chinese merchant vessel in Ukrainian territorial waters during overnight strikes, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said no casualties were reported.

“It is interesting what motivated the Russians when they decided to ‘target’ a Chinese merchant vessel with a ‘Shahed’ in our sea tonight,” he wrote on the US social media platform Facebook.

“There were no casualties, but this is something new, ‘A terrible mistake has occurred,’ comrades?” he added.

Russia and China have not yet commented on Ukraine’s claims.

News.Az