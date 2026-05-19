Massive Russian drone strike hits multiple Ukrainian regions

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Russia launched a massive wave of nightly drone strikes across Ukraine, injuring multiple civilians and damaging residential areas in several key regions. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian forces deployed a total of 209 Shahed-type strike drones alongside various imitation and decoy drones, launched from multiple locations inside Russia and occupied territories. While Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted or suppressed 180 targets, at least 27 direct hits were recorded across 15 locations.

The attacks heavily impacted the Dnipropetrovsk region, where Russian forces targeted several districts more than 20 times using a mix of artillery and drones. The assaults injured at least two civilians and damaged an administrative building alongside private homes. In the city of Kryvyi Rih, early morning drone strikes injured a 41-year-old woman and left roughly 10 residential buildings severely damaged, though local critical infrastructure and emergency services remain fully operational, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Further south, a barrage of drones targeted the Izmail district in the Odesa region. Although air defense forces neutralized the majority of the aerial threats, one drone struck a warehouse facility, triggering a roof fire that emergency services quickly contained. No casualties were reported in the area.

In eastern Ukraine, an early morning strike devastated the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv. A drone directly hit a private residential building, sparking a large fire and triggering an intense search-and-rescue operation for a resident feared trapped beneath the rubble. At least one elderly resident was treated for acute stress, following an earlier drone strike that damaged 10 buildings in the city just hours prior. Meanwhile, near the capital, falling debris from intercepted targets in the town of Brovary lightly damaged a high-rise apartment balcony and several parked vehicles, avoiding any casualties.

News.Az