Russia intends to quit OSCE PA

Russia has announced its intention to withdraw from the Parliamentary Assembly (PA) of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), citing inadequate conditions for further engagement.

According to Leonid Slutsky, leader of the LDPR party and head of the State Duma's Foreign Affairs Committee, Russia views this move as necessary at this time, News.Az reports citing Russian media."We will withdraw from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, it's high time," Slutsky stated, clarifying that this decision pertains specifically to the parliamentary component and does not affect Russia's membership in the broader OSCE.The Federation Council and the State Duma are preparing a joint decision to suspend Russia's participation in the OSCE PA and to halt financial contributions to the organisation, as announced by Valentina Matvienko, Speaker of the Federation Council.

