Russia, Iran, China discuss post-JCPOA scenarios

Russia, Iran, and China are currently holding consultations in Moscow to explore possible scenarios following the expiration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which regulates Iran's nuclear program, and UN Resolution 2231, which endorsed the plan.

"Various options and scenarios are being considered regarding what will occur after the current Security Council resolution expires on October 18 of this year," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

He added that the sides will be closely watching what "will happen to the nuclear deal next in the face of the United States' current attempts at forceful resolution of the issue."

In 2015, Iran, along with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States, signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which aimed to resolve a crisis that began in 2002 due to Western accusations of Tehran developing nuclear weapons. However, in 2018, US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal from the JCPOA and reinstated all US sanctions against Iran.

In response, Iran announced in 2020 that it would reduce its commitments under the JCPOA and limit access for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors. Negotiations to restore the nuclear deal took place in Vienna from 2021 to 2022 but ended inconclusively. Upon returning to the White House in 2025, Trump signed an executive order to resume a policy of maximum pressure on Iran and threatened military action should Tehran refuse to agree to a new deal with Washington.

On March 7, Trump stated that he had sent a message to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proposing talks on the nuclear program. While Tehran rejected direct dialogue with the US, it indicated that discussions through mediators could be a possibility.

On March 30, Trump announced he would impose additional duties on Iran in two weeks if the nuclear talks failed, also threatening unprecedented bombing of Iran, if it completely rejected the deal. In response, Khamenei expressed skepticism about the likelihood of US military intervention but warned that any attempts by Washington to incite unrest in Iran would provoke a strong reaction.

