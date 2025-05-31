Russia launches national messaging app to reduce reliance on WhatsApp, Telegram

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has unveiled a new national messaging service aimed at reducing reliance on foreign platforms and strengthening the country’s digital independence, a senior lawmaker announced on Friday.

Sergei Boyarsky, head of the Russian State Duma Committee on Information Policy, said the domestic app would serve as a secure, multifunctional alternative to services like WhatsApp and Telegram, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The creation of a national multifunctional service – a unique digital ecosystem – will close the last gap in our digital security,” he said, adding that it is designed to competitively replace the unsafe foreign messengers in favor of a more modern, functional, domestic one.

Boyarsky said the move was not aimed at banning foreign platforms but at creating real competition in the messaging space.

“WhatsApp and Telegram can continue to function – if they fully comply with our laws. But now, they will no longer benefit from a lack of competition,” he added.

He said the project reflects “the challenges of the time” and marks a critical step in securing Russia’s digital infrastructure.

Boyarsky also pointed to Russia’s broader digital transformation, citing the widespread use of domestic applications, e-government services, online banking, and local social media platforms.

“In many other countries, attempts to introduce similar systems are just beginning,” he said.

