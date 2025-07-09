Russia launches record 728 drones in overnight assault on Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s air force reported on Wednesday that Russia carried out its largest drone attack since the beginning of the war, launching 728 drones and 13 missiles overnight.

The air force said that Ukrainian air defences successfully shot down 718 drones and 7 missiles during the assault, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The unprecedented attack targeted multiple regions and appears to mark a significant escalation in Russia’s aerial campaign

