Attacks by Ukrainian Drone on Russian territory will cease with the end of the special military operation, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexey Chepa said, News.az reports citing Gazeta.Ru .

“I think that they will continue such terrorist actions until we end the special military operation,” he emphasized.According to Chepa, attempts by Ukraine to intimidate and blackmail the Russian authorities “do not lead to any results.” At the same time, the situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front continues to deteriorate.On the morning of October 3, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defense systems on duty destroyed 113 Ukrainian drones overnight. According to the department, 73 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down over the territory of the Belgorod Region, 25 over the Voronezh Region, 14 over the Kursk Region, and one more over the Bryansk Region.

