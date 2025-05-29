Russia, North Korea develop ties, as their soldiers fight together — Shoigu

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cooperation between Russia and North Korea is rapidly developing, as the soldiers of the two countries fight shoulder to shoulder, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu told reporters following the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives in Charge of Security, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Our relations with the DPRK are developing fairly vigorously today," he said.

According to Shoigu, cooperation has picked up significantly after the countries signed a treaty on comprehensive partnership.

"It is a broad-based agreement, which exists not only on paper, but also on the battlefield, where our Korean brothers are fighting in the trenches shoulder to shoulder, back to back," he emphasized.

"Relations with the DPRK could have been built or established as they are today, much earlier," he said. "In recent years, we have been making big joint steps after long, long years of trying to act, follow the rules that plunged the DPRK into isolation <...> That was absolutely wrong."

