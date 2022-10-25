Russia notifies U.S. it will carry out expected nuclear drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has notified the United States about its plans to carry out annual exercises of its nuclear forces, the U.S. government said on Tuesday, a move that Washington said lowers the risk of miscalculation at a time of "reckless" Russian nuclear rhetoric, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

The United States has said it expects Russia to carry out test launches of missiles during its annual "Grom" exercises of its strategic nuclear forces, noting in the past it has fired inter-continental ballistic missiles.

News.Az