Russia offers nuclear technologies to Indonesia

“Russia is ready to provide Indonesia with nuclear technologies not only in the energy sector, but also in the food industry, agriculture, and nuclear medicine,” Tolchenov said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

He noted that Russia marked the 80th anniversary of its nuclear industry last year, stressing that Moscow offers its partners well-tested and reliable solutions.

“We provide proven technologies to our partners,” the ambassador said, adding that Russia could in particular supply Indonesia with advanced solutions based on small modular reactor technology.

Tolchenov also said he was confident that Russia and Indonesia share many common values. “Both countries value independence and do not tolerate moralizing from outside. We are self-sufficient in many key areas, and our peoples are open, friendly, and focused on cooperation,” he said.

He added that Moscow and Jakarta are working to step up cooperation across economic, political, cultural and educational spheres.

Earlier, Indonesian State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi said the country remains committed to achieving self-sufficiency in all strategic areas, from food production to energy security.