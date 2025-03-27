Yandex metrika counter

Russia opposes NATO troop deployment in Ukraine, warns of potential confrontation

Russia opposes NATO troop deployment in Ukraine, warns of potential confrontation
Photo: TASS

Any potential deployment of NATO troops under a plan proposed by the "coalition of the willing" may lead to military confrontation with Russia, a scenario that Moscow is resolutely against, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

"I’d like to note again that Russia resolutely opposes a scenario fraught with a direct military confrontation between Russia and NATO," she said, commenting on a recent initiative by some European leaders to send a peacekeeping force to Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

According to the Russian diplomat, London and Paris are still nurturing plans for military intervention in Ukraine, disguising it as a certain peacekeeping mission.


