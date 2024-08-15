Russia plans additional defenses for Belgorod amid Ukrainian attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Thursday that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation plans to bolster the defense of the Belgorod region against ongoing Ukrainian attacks in the area, News.az reports citing Russian media.

Belousov announced the new measures after a security meeting focused on protecting border areas, including Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk. These measures include improving military command coordination, designating more officials, and deploying additional forces.

News.Az