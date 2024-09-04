Russia predicts surge in global gas demand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global gas demand is projected to grow by at least 10–12% over the next 20 years, with potential for even greater increases, Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin has said.

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Sorokin noted that annual global gas demand could reach 4.5–4.6 trillion cubic meters, though the potential for growth is higher, News.Az reports citing Russian media. "At the same time, global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is expected to rise to 580–600 million tonnes over the next six to seven years, up from the current 400 million tonnes. Over the next 20 years, demand could reach up to 700 million tonnes, which would allow LNG to surpass pipeline gas in terms of trade," Sorokin added.

