Russia has extended special measures to counter Western sanctions through 2026, the State Duma press service announced on Saturday, citing legislation that maintains key government anti-crisis powers.

The statement said the law, which entered into force on Jan. 1, maintains special rules for licensing activities, approves a list of goods eligible for parallel imports, and sets specific regulations for the circulation of medicines and medical devices, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It also extends the right to import and sell medicines in foreign packaging in Russia.

Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the State Duma, said the measures demonstrate resilience in the face of external pressure.

“By overcoming challenges, our country becomes stronger,” Volodin said, recalling that 30,711 sanctions have been imposed against Russia.

He claimed that despite the restrictions, the Russian economy is “developing successfully” and ranks as the largest in Europe and the fourth-largest globally.

Volodin also asserted that Germany ranks sixth and France ninth, arguing that sanctions have rebounded on European citizens.

He claimed the measures were a consequence of policies by Western leaders over the war in Ukraine, remarks that reflect Moscow’s long-standing position on the conflict.

