Russia provided satellite data to Houthis for Red Sea attacks: Report

+ ↺ − 16 px

A report by the Wall Street Journal claims that Russia supplied satellite data earlier this year to assist Yemen’s Houthi rebels in striking ships in the Red Sea.

The report, citing a source familiar with the matter and two anonymous European defense officials, stated that the data was transmitted by members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stationed in Yemen, News.Az reports.The Iran-backed Houthis, who control significant areas of Yemen, have begun targeting shipping in the Red Sea, claiming to do so in solidarity with Palestinians amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which escalated following Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.The attacks have led to a dramatic drop in traffic through the key shipping lane.In response, the United States and Britain deployed a naval coalition to the region and have bombed Houthi targets in Yemen.In more than 100 Houthi attacks over nearly a year, four sailors have been killed and two ships have sunk, while one vessel and its crew remain detained since being hijacked last November.

News.Az