Russia ready to continue gas flow to Europe via Ukraine, says Novak

Russia is ready to continue to supply gas to Europe via Ukraine, but continued deliveries now depend on an agreement being reached by European buyers and Kyiv, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Nov. 6, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The current five-year Russia-Ukraine gas transit deal expires at the end of 2024 and Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine will cease if no new arrangements are put in place.Novak -- cited by Russian news agency Tass -- said European buyers were clearly interested in continued transit."We are ready to supply [gas], though little depends on us here. This is why agreements on that should probably be made directly by consumers and the country ensuring transit," Novak said on the sidelines of an event in Sochi."The European countries that currently receive gas via this corridor are obviously interested in further cooperation," he said. "The continuation of this cooperation depends on the agreements that should be reached by European countries and Ukraine."

