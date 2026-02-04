Russia remains China’s top energy supplier, Putin tells Xi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vladimir Putin said Russia continues to rank first among energy suppliers to China, reaffirming the importance of bilateral cooperation during videoconference talks with Xi Jinping.

“Russia is the leading energy supplier to China, and our energy partnership is mutually beneficial and truly strategic,” Putin said during the discussions, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

He added that Moscow and Beijing are maintaining an active dialogue on cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy and are advancing high-technology projects, including initiatives in industry and space exploration.

News.Az