Russia reports drone attacks on oil depot in Tambov region – VIDEO

An oil depot caught fire in central Russia’s Tambov Region as a result of drone attacks, Governor Maxim Yegorov said on his Telegram channel, News.Az reports.

"Early this morning, a blast was heard and an [oil] tank on the premises of the Platonovskaya oil depot in the Rasskazovsky District of the Tambov Region caught fire. A drone attack presumably caused the incident," he wrote.

Firefighting and rescue teams were immediately deployed to the scene, he added.

No casualties have been reported.


