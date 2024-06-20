Russia reports drone attacks on oil depot in Tambov region – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An oil depot caught fire in central Russia’s Tambov Region as a result of drone attacks, Governor Maxim Yegorov said on his Telegram channel, News.Az reports.

#Drones attacked refinery and #oil depot near Krasnodar



At night, Ukrainian drones attacked the Afipsky oil refinery, located 20 kilometers from Krasnodar, Kremlin media reported. pic.twitter.com/ydrslf1AzN — News.Az (@news_az) June 20, 2024

"Early this morning, a blast was heard and an [oil] tank on the premises of the Platonovskaya oil depot in the Rasskazovsky District of the Tambov Region caught fire. A drone attack presumably caused the incident," he wrote.Firefighting and rescue teams were immediately deployed to the scene, he added.No casualties have been reported.

News.Az