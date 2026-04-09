Russia reports road casualties and flood-related closures

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the operational data of the State Traffic Inspectorate, 194 traffic accidents occurred on Russian roads over the past day, in which 13 people were killed and 221 injured, 16 of the dead were drivers and passengers.

As a result of 64 accidents, 21 of which occurred at pedestrian crossings and 43 outside their area of operation, seven pedestrians were killed, and 60 more were injured in various degrees of severity. Among the injured were 17 underage pedestrians, 12 of whom were injured when crossing the roadway outside the designated areas, News.Az reports, citing IZ.

11 accidents involving buses were recorded, in which there were no fatalities, but 17 road users, including one child, needed medical help. Four bus accidents were caused by traffic violations committed by their drivers. There were also 32 accidents involving minors, in which 35 young road users, including 12 passengers, were injured. There are no dead children.

In addition, temporary traffic closures are continuing in some regions of the country due to adverse weather conditions or a difficult flood situation. For example, in the Republic of North Ossetia—Alania, traffic on the federal highway A-161 Vladikavkaz-Nizhny Lars — border with the Republic of Georgia has been temporarily suspended since yesterday evening in the direction of departure from Russia due to the worsening weather in the adjacent territory. Sections of 13 regional highways remain flooded in the Republic of Dagestan, as a result of which traffic is temporarily suspended on them.

In the Moscow region, for the same reason, traffic was blocked on sections of 17 regional highways. A similar situation has developed in the Lipetsk region, where traffic has been stopped on 20 highways of regional importance. In the Republic of Bashkortostan, one of the region's highways was temporarily blocked due to rising water. In the Altai Territory, high water caused flooding of sections on seven regional highways.

When planning long-distance trips, the State Traffic Inspectorate recommended that drivers and passengers monitor the weather forecast, as well as media reports from traffic closures or restrictions. In case of a negative forecast or an unfavorable flood situation, it is recommended to postpone the trip to a later date until the weather conditions and traffic conditions improve. If you do have to go on the road, you should think in advance and determine possible ways to avoid problematic areas.

"In addition, the State Traffic Inspectorate draws the attention of drivers to the need for strict compliance with traffic regulations during the off-season. Rising air temperatures and differences between daytime and nighttime values increase the risk of accidents on the roads due to melting ice, precipitation in the form of rain or sleet, as well as the resulting visibility restrictions. Motorists should be more careful, avoid dangerous maneuvers, observe the established speed limit, and increase the interval and distance between vehicles. Driver's discipline is especially necessary if there are child passengers in your car, who should be transported in compliance with all applicable safety requirements," said Police Colonel Anton Belan, Deputy head of the Department for Road Safety Promotion and Prevention of Child Traffic Injuries at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.According to the results of January-February 2026, the number of accidents involving victims on the roads of Russia decreased by 8.2% compared to the same period last year. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia on April 7, the number of people killed in road accidents during this period decreased by 13.2%, and the number of injured citizens decreased by 6.3%.

News.Az