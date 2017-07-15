Russia restricts flights operated by Georgian Airlines

+ ↺ − 16 px

"This restriction is a mirror response," the Ministry of Transport said.

The Russian Ministry of Transport has restricted the flights operated by Georgian Airlines, since Tbilisi did not coordinate the flights operated by Ural Airlines from Moscow's Zhukovsky district to Georgia.

Also, Moscow calls on the Georgian authorities to fulfill their obligations towards the Russian side and give Ural Airlines permission for these flights. As explained in the Ministry of Transport, beginning in May Tbilisi did not allow the Russian airline to carry out four flights from Zhukovsky airport to the Georgian capital.

The regular air communication between Russia and Georgia, interrupted by Moscow's initiative in August 2008 due to the armed conflict in South Ossetia, was resumed in September 2014. Charter flights resumed in August 2010.

As of July 2017, the Georgian Airlines made 14-18 flights a week to Moscow. Since 2016, the company's aircraft have flown to the Vnukovo airport of the capital city.

News.Az

