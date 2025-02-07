Russia's defense exports to India total $80B

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of Russia's state-owned defense exporter, Rosoboronexport, announced that the company's total exports to India have reached $80 billion, marking a significant milestone in their defense cooperation, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"India is Russia's most important strategic partner in the Asia-Pacific region and one of Rosoboronexport's key partners in the world. Over the last 20 years alone, from 2005 to 2025, Rosoboronexport has signed contract documents with India worth $50 billion, and the total value of Russian military products supplied to that country is about $80 billion,” Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said in a statement on Friday.

Mikheyev said Russia and India are making cooperation efforts in technology with joint development projects of military aircraft, helicopters, air defense systems, and armored vehicles.

Rosoboronexport will exhibit the Su-57E fighter and other Russian products at Aero India 2025, to be held from Feb. 10 to 14 in Bangalore, India.

​​​​​​​The statement said as part of the exhibit, Rosoboronexport is planning to hold substantive meetings and negotiations with representatives of the defense ministries and other law enforcement agencies of India and Asia Pacific countries.

News.Az