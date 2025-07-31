Russia's Kyiv bombardment kills 15, injures 135, many of them children
Oleksandr Gusev / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images
At least 15 people, including a 6-year-old child, were killed and 135 others injured after Russia launched a missile and drone bombardment on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Kyiv’s mayor said the number of injured children was the highest recorded in the city since Russia’s full-scale war began, and tomorrow has been declared a day of mourning.