Russia's Putin set to visit Turkmenistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Ashgabat on December 11 for a two-day visit, where he is set to take part in a series of official events and hold bilateral talks, the Kremlin press service announced.

According to the statement, Putin will arrive in Turkmenistan to attend a forum marking the International Year of Peace and Trust, International Neutrality Day, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, which is being celebrated in the capital, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The Kremlin also said the Russian president is scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings with leaders of foreign states during his stay.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov noted that Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov had personally requested Moscow to ensure that Putin would visit Ashgabat on a working trip.

Putin’s previous visit to Turkmenistan took place in October 2024. The Russian and Turkmen leaders remain in regular contact on a wide range of issues.

News.Az