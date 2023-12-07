Russia, Saudi Arabia to continue cooperation in OPEC+

+ ↺ − 16 px

During their talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud touched upon the cooperation within OPEC+, which will continue, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Of course, they talked about cooperation within OPEC+. The parties are interested. The parties agree that our countries shoulder an enormous responsibility for cooperation so as to support the international energy market at a proper level and in a stable and predictable condition. This cooperation will be continued," Peskov said.

Peskov added that "there is a range of concrete plans to enhance cooperation in which the Saudi side has shown an interest."

Putin and the crown prince agreed that the intergovernmental commission "will carry out the revision of every tentative blueprint and the work will proceed in a more substantive manner.".

News.Az