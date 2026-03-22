Fire destroys 8 luxury yachts in Türkiye’s Bodrum, reports link vessels to Azerbaijani businessman

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A major fire broke out overnight at a marina in the Bodrum district of Türkiye’s Muğla province, destroying multiple luxury vessels, as reported by News.Az citing Turkish media.

According to initial reports, the blaze started on one yacht and quickly spread to nearby boats due to strong winds and the close proximity of the vessels. Fire crews were dispatched to the scene and worked for several hours to contain the flames.

As a result of the incident, eight yachts were completely destroyed, with total damages estimated in the millions of dollars.

Turkish outlet Teleqraf reported that the burned yachts allegedly belonged to Azerbaijani businessman Anar Alizade, founder and former president of Socar Trading. However, official confirmation regarding ownership has not yet been issued.

No casualties have been reported. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

The incident has raised concerns over fire safety measures in marinas, particularly during nighttime hours when fires may spread rapidly before emergency response teams arrive.

News.Az