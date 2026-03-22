Trump gives Iran 48-hour ultimatum: "Reopen Strait of Hormuz or ..."

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U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened for shipping within 48 hours, the United States will launch strikes on Iran’s power plants.

“If Iran does not fully and safely reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, the United States will strike various power plants, starting with the largest ones, and destroy them,” according to News.Az Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

Earlier, on March 11, an official from the Iranian Armed Forces said that Iran would not allow fuel shipments linked to the United States and its allies to pass through this strategic route.

On March 15, Tehran also warned that it could use all available means, including measures to control shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

News.Az