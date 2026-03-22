Drone shot down over Bushehr as Iran claims U.S. MQ-9 targeted - VIDEO

Drone shot down over Bushehr as Iran claims U.S. MQ-9 targeted - VIDEO

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A drone was shot down over Bushehr in southern Iran, with footage circulating online showing the moment it was intercepted.

Iranian sources claim the aircraft was a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone, though there has been no immediate confirmation from U.S. officials, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

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The incident comes amid escalating military tensions, with Iranian air defense systems reportedly intercepting multiple drones in recent weeks, particularly over strategic areas in Bushehr province.

If confirmed, the downing would mark another loss of a high-value U.S. unmanned aerial vehicle during the ongoing regional confrontation.

News.Az