Russia says it has received no signal from India on ending oil purchases

Russia says it has received no official message from India indicating that it plans to stop buying Russian oil, says Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov said Moscow is closely monitoring public remarks on the issue, including comments made by US President Donald Trump, and is analysing them carefully, News.Az reports.

He added that Russia respects bilateral relations between the United States and India, while stressing the importance Moscow places on its own strategic partnership with New Delhi.

“These relations are extremely important for us. So far, we have not heard any statements from New Delhi about refusing to purchase Russian oil,” Peskov said.

His comments follow remarks by US President Donald Trump after a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which Trump said India was moving away from buying Russian oil in favour of American supplies and possibly oil from Venezuela.

India has not publicly confirmed any decision to change its oil import policy.

