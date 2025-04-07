Russia says ready to do its utmost for peaceful solution to Iranian nuclear issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia holds regular consultations with Iran and is ready to do everything necessary for resolving the Iranian nuclear issue through diplomacy, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Moscow could help broker talks between Tehran and Washington.

"We are in regular consultation with our Iranian partners, including on the subject of a nuclear deal. We regularly hold communication and hold consultations on this issue. This process will continue, including in the near future," he said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Russia is ready to make every effort, do everything possible in order to help a settlement of this problem through political and diplomatic means," the spokesman went on to say.

The issue of developing nuclear weapons by Iran was taken off the diplomatic agenda in 2015 when Russia, Iran, the UK, Germany, China, the US and France developed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which envisioned international control over Tehran's nuclear facilities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions. However, as soon as 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally reinstated all US restrictions. His successor, Joe Biden, did not drastically reconsider the decision, and Iran followed the US in stopping the implementation of the agreement.

Returning to the White House in 2025, Trump signed an executive order resuming the policy of maximum pressure on Iran and threatened Iran with unprecedented bombardments if Tehran did not agree to a new deal with Washington. Iran refused direct talks with the US, warning that any anti-Iranian moves by Washington's will be met with a strong retaliation.

News.Az