Russia sees downward trend in new virus cases

Russia on Thursday confirmed a downward trend in new coronavirus cases.

Speaking at a videoconference with regional health officials, Anna Popova, the country’s chief sanitary officer, said the daily incidence rate decreased from 18.9 to 16.5 per 100,000 population for the past week.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 testing remains at the high level, as roughly 300,000 tests a day on average were processed, she said.

In a statement, the country's emergency task force said 23,541 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia over the last 24 hours, bringing the country’s total count to 3.33 million.

The country also reported 506 new fatalities over the past day, bringing the death toll to 60,457.

The total number of recoveries in the country reached 2.7 million, with 23,729 fresh recoveries.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 562,233.

Currently, Russia's overall case tally is the fourth highest in the world, behind the US, India, and Brazil.

