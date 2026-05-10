Russia sends upgraded tanks with enhanced drone protection to frontline units

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Russia has delivered a new batch of upgraded main battle tanks, including T-90M, T-80BVM and T-72B3M models, to its armed forces as part of continued efforts to adapt armored vehicles to modern battlefield threats, according to state defense industry reports.

The tanks were produced by Uralvagonzavod under Rostec and reflect ongoing modifications based on combat experience in Ukraine. The latest batch includes improved protection systems designed specifically to counter drone and loitering munition attacks, which have become a major threat to armored vehicles in the conflict, News.Az reports, citing Defence-Blog.

According to reports, the upgrades include reinforced armor for the upper parts of the tanks, particularly around the engine and transmission compartments, an area identified as vulnerable to top-down drone strikes. The vehicles are also equipped with enhanced electronic warfare systems intended to disrupt targeting and drone control systems.

The modifications are part of a broader trend of continuous modernization driven by battlefield feedback, with Russian engineers repeatedly adjusting tank designs to address drone-based attacks and other evolving threats. Similar upgrades have been introduced across multiple armored platforms in recent years as drone warfare has become more widespread.

The delivery highlights Russia’s ongoing effort to sustain armored capabilities despite significant equipment losses and the growing influence of unmanned systems on the battlefield.

News.Az