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War Ukraine
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Russia’s large-scale bombardment of Kyiv shows Moscow is “banking on escalation rather than negotiation,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, as Ukraine endured one of the heaviest waves of attacks in recent months.15 May 2026-14:59
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Russia is rapidly increasing production of long-range strike drones and could reach output of around 500 UAVs per day by early 2027 if current plans continue, according to Ukrainian military intelligence data.15 May 2026-14:31
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Ukraine is facing a severe demographic decline, with officials warning that the country’s population has fallen dramatically over the past generation and continues to shrink due to war, low birth rates and mass migration.14 May 2026-12:47
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Russia test-fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday, praised by President Vladimir Putin shortly after he claimed that the fighting in Ukraine is approaching its conclusion.13 May 2026-21:27
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Authorities in Mariupol have added nearly 900 apartments to a housing redistribution list under a compensatory housing program, according to statements published by the Mariupol City Council on Telegram.13 May 2026-12:40
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According to three sources familiar with the matter, the U.S. and Ukrainian governments have drafted a memorandum outlining the terms of a potential new defense deal.12 May 2026-23:49
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Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities have named former presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak as a suspect in a major corruption investigation linked to an alleged money laundering scheme involving an elite housing development near Kyiv.12 May 2026-11:54
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Ukrainian officials have reported ongoing Russian drone strikes and nearly 150 battlefield clashes over the past 24 hours, despite a ceasefire that was announced between Russia and Ukraine.10 May 2026-13:52
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Russia has delivered a new batch of upgraded main battle tanks, including T-90M, T-80BVM and T-72B3M models, to its armed forces as part of continued efforts to adapt armored vehicles to modern battlefield threats, according to state defense industry reports.10 May 2026-11:14
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Russia has introduced the Geran-5 jet-powered attack drone and demonstrated its catapult launch for the first time.09 May 2026-18:21
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