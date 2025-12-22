Russia slowly restricts WhatsApp over legal violations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is gradually implementing restrictions on WhatsApp, the country’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor announced on Monday.

According to Roskomnadzor, WhatsApp “continues to violate Russian law,” News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"In light of this, Roskomnadzor is gradually introducing restrictive measures against WhatsApp. The gradual deterioration of WhatsApp calls began in August, as Roskomnadzor reported in the media,” the statement said, adding the restrictions are being introduced gradually to allow users to switch to other messaging apps.

Earlier on Monday, approximately 1,600 complaints toward WhatsApp were received during 24 hours, according the Sboy.rf, a Russia-based internet outage monitoring site, and Downdetector.

Users reported interruptions in notifications, problems sending messages, and unstable operation of the app and its website.

Previously, WhatsApp and Telegram calls were restricted in Russia “for security and fraud prevention purposes.”

In late November, Roskomnadzor warned that WhatsApp would be completely blocked if it did not comply with Russian legislation.

News.Az