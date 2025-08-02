Russia strikes crowded market in Druzhkivka, multiple explosions reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched a deadly attack on a busy market in the city of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, on Saturday, August 2. The strike occurred during peak hours when many civilians were present. According to Ukrainian war correspondents, up to ten explosions were heard across the city.

The attack was first reported by military journalist Andriy Tsaplienko, who stated that the strikes were ongoing at the time of his report. Local Telegram channels indicated that an Italmas-type attack drone had been spotted heading toward the city prior to the explosions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The targeted area appears to be near Avrora Square, a central location often crowded with shoppers and vendors. As of now, there is no official information on casualties or damage. Authorities have not yet released a public statement.

Journalist Denys Kazansky also confirmed the strike, expressing deep concern over the timing and location of the attack. “I can’t even imagine how many people may have been killed. An absolute nightmare,” Kazansky wrote. “This is how these monsters 'help' Donbas residents. Just imagine what kind of person orders a strike on a crowded market.”

Earlier the same day, Russian drones struck central Sloviansk, damaging the Sloviansk Hotel and injuring one person. The series of attacks comes amid heightened tensions and intensified Russian operations in eastern Ukraine.

The situation in Druzhkivka remains tense as residents await further updates on the aftermath of the strike.

News.Az