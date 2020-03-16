Russia suspends railway communication with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Railways (RZHD) OJSC has temporarily suspended the railway communication with Azerbaijan beginning from today, APA reports citing TASS.

The statement disseminated by RZHD says in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus threat, the adopted decision will be applied beginning from March 16 and will remain valid until the issuance of special instruction.

The statement notes Azerbaijan has been informed about this decision.

A similar step has also been taken in regard to Uzbekistan.

News.Az

News.Az