Russia to launch serial production of Oreshnik missiles soon
A Russian flag flies in front of a ruby star atop one of the Kremlin's towers in downtown Moscow. Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the serial production of the Oreshnik intermediate-range missile will begin soon.Speaking at a Russian Defense Ministry board meeting, Putin described the Oreshnik system as a "newest powerful weapon" for Russia, News.Az reports, citing TASS.
"As you know, the Oreshnik intermediate-range missile system has become Russia’s newest powerful weapon. It was successfully used in November in response to the strikes on our country’s territory - a ballistic missile with a non-nuclear hypersonic payload was used," the Russian leader said.
"The serial production of such systems is supposed to be established in shortly in order ensure the security of Russia and its allies," he added.