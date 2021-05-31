Russia to launch weekly flights from Perm to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Ural Airlines will launch flights from Perm city to Baku, according to the airline.

"Flights to the capital of Azerbaijan have appeared in the schedule of the Perm airport. The flights will be operated by Ural Airlines," the statement of the airline reads.

“Flights will be operated on Thursdays from June 3 to October 28, 2021. Aircraft type: Airbus. Passengers will spend 2 hours and 5 minutes on the way. Departure from Perm - at 08:30, arrival in Baku - at 10:35 (GMT+4).

Ticket prices start at 16,146 Russian rubles ($220.23).

News.Az