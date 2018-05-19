Russia to notify WTO of plans for retaliation against US for steel, aluminum duties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is going to notify the WTO of its intention to take retaliatory measures to limit the import of steel and aluminum.

The United States has refused to hold consultations with Russia on the WTO platform over the introduction of restrictions on steel and aluminum import, saying such measures were not special protectionist ones, the Ministry of Economic Development told TASS on Friday. With this in mind Russia is going to notify the WTO of its intention to take retaliatory measures to limit the import of steel and aluminum.

"In response to Russia’s request for consultations the United States said that it did not regard its restrictions as special protectionist ones and was unprepared for consultations with Russia within the framework of WTO procedures on special protectionist measures. All other WTO members that had requested such consultations received the same reply," the ministry told TASS.

"In this connection we plan to notify the WTO Council on Trade in Goods of our intention to take such steps. Thirty days after such notification Russia will have the right to take retaliatory measures proportionate to the damage from US restrictions on the Russian export of steel and aluminum," the ministry said.

On April 19, 2018 Russia requested consultations with the United States following Washington’s decision to establish special protectionist measures, such as special 25% import duties on ferrous metallurgy products and 10% duties on aluminum products starting from March 23, 2018.

