Russia to supply meat, milk and honey to Azerbaijan

From June 1, Russian producers of meat, milk, and beekeepers will have the right to export their products to Azerbaijan.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to Interfax that "Rosselkhoznadzor" and the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan agreed and signed veterinary certificates for agricultural products exported from Russia.

According to the document, the supply of canned food, sausages and other types of ready-made meat products, milk and dairy products, natural honey and other beekeeping products also allowed.

