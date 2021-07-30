Yandex metrika counter

Russia, Turkey discussing long-term gas transit agreement — official

  • Region
  • Share
Russia, Turkey discussing long-term gas transit agreement — official

Russia and Turkey are holding talks to clinch a long-term gas transit deal, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Friday, TASS reports.

The working group discussed issues between Gazprom Export and Turkey’s Botas as part of the mixed intergovernmental bilateral commission’s meeting, Novak said.

"This refers to concluding a long-term [gas] transit agreement," the official said, without providing details.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      