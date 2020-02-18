Russia, Turkey hold 2nd round of talks on Idlib

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second round of the Russian-Turkish consultations, aiming to ease the tense situation in the Syrian province of Idlib started in Moscow on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Russian delegation led by Presidential envoy for Syria Sergey Vershinin, and Turkish delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, try to find a solution for the latest outbreak of violence in Idlib de-escalation zone.

In addition to the diplomats, both delegations include representatives of military and intelligence services.

According to diplomatic sources, the Turkish delegation stressed the need to rapidly reduce the fighting and prevent further worsening of the humanitarian situation in the region.

Another point on the agenda include measures that could be taken in Idlib to ensure full implementation of the agreements reached under the Sochi memorandum.

Note that in September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

